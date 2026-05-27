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Iran’s supreme leader: US has nowhere to hide in the Gulf
🗣 The Persian Gulf states will no longer be a “shield” for the US military bases and the US won’t find a safe haven in the region anymore, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement released by Iranian media.
The message appears to be simple: if the Gulf states won’t evict US military assets from their soil, they would have only themselves to blame when Iran retaliates against these facilities.