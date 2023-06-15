Infiltrate Ukrainian Frontline Positions With Russian assault Team On Kharkov border

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





I went to the front line on the border of Kharkov region Ukraine and Belgorod Region Russia with a Russian Assault team and they showed me the battle field and military positions made by Ukraine. On the way to the front line border of Kharkov the assault team showed me the street in Novaya Tavolzhanka that Ukraine / RDK forces controlled for a very short time. We saw how Ukrainian forces made civilian homes into firing positions, vandalized, and looted them. In these homes we found dozens of Western supplied weapons which proves Kiev's direct involvement. No longer can Kiev claim they are not directly involved in the attacks on Belgorod region Russia. We made it to just 40 meters from the border of Kharkov region Ukraine and Belgorod Region Russia. I pushed to to the max once again for you. Must watch until the end.





00:00 Introduction

04:28 Homes Looted By Ukraine forces

06:23 Homes Used as firing positions with Nato weapons

20:04 Breaking Geneva Conven

21:08 Headed To Border

27:15 The Kharkov Border

30:43 Russian Assault Team





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.

