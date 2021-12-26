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Global Alert News - #333 - Dane Wigington
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223 views • December 26, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Dec. 25, 2021.
Merry Christmas - It will take ALL of us NOT complying with the insane, evil, and greedy despots who've kept us under their rule. Earth and all life on it will become nothing but a barren rock under [their] system. But there still MIGHT BE time to change direction.
Merry Christmas - It will take ALL of us NOT complying with the insane, evil, and greedy despots who've kept us under their rule. Earth and all life on it will become nothing but a barren rock under [their] system. But there still MIGHT BE time to change direction.
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