Good health is FREE - Love on a cat

Good health is hundreds of small actions everyday. Lovin' on your animals is good for you. It puts your body into a beautiful state of being.





BTW, all of my animals are working animals. Yes, they are also “pets” and oh, I am proud of how soft their fur is from all my attentions. It turns out that not only are the cats great for pest control, but also increasing the amount of love I experience every day. Finding even small ways to experience a state of love is very healing to your body.