My PhD Thesis Magic Johnson and fighting division

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



My PhD was in molecular biology. I defended my thesis November 14, 1991 right after Magic Johnson was declared seropositive, had an antibody for AIDS.

So what we said, based on my thesis, you had to change everything. You had to use type 1 Interferons. You had to stimulate the innate pathway. You needed safe things like cannabis and Peptide T, and that's the subject of the Dallas Buyers Club. The government kept you from them, demonized, pitted black people against black people, and made us think it was some kind of black Muslim, anti Christian thing.

We're one nation under God, and they're trying to drive us, division, and we won't let it happen.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/12/2025

Stew Peters Show (FULL) - Mikovits, NIH Used Tax Payer Money For Child Murder JUL.12.2022: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LMSEaZZ1QvxD

Dallas Buyers Club: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0790636/