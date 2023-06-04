Create New Account
"KILL AMERICANS" - China's New Education Campaign in School
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Michael Yon: "Training Chinese children to hate Japanese and Americans…

I've been warning about this for years. Especially since my last museum tour in China. They training children to HATE AMERICANS AND JAPANESE as much as al Qaeda hated a lot of people. News flash for black Americans…they gonna kill every black on earth if they can. They intend to pay “reparations.”


CCP is clear about it. China's new education campaign is absolutely terrifying, and for some reason, no one is talking about it.


source:

https://youtu.be/NUaYNhzEq_E

Keywords
chinamichael yoneducation programhate americans

