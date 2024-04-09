Create New Account
A Deep Dive into "Deep Politics" with Whitney Webb
TowardsTheLight
Whitney Webb is a professional writer, researcher, journalist, and host of an independent podcast called Unlimited Hangout. We discuss deep state power, Jeffrey Epstein's case, and corruption at the highest levels.

GUEST:

Whitney's Twitter: https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb

Whitney's Work: https://linktr.ee/whitneywebb


Podcast Website: https://whatismoneypodcast.com/

Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-what-is-money-show/id1541404400

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/25LPvm8EewBGyfQQ1abIsE?

Outline:

00:00:00 Coming up

00:01:23 “What is Money?” Intro Music

00:01:32 “What is Money?” Intro Message

00:02:57 Do More with Your Digital Assets with Ledn

00:03:41 Secure Your Bitcoin Stash with The iCoin Hardware Wallet

00:04:39 Introducing Whitney Webb

00:07:38 Problematic Paradigm with Journalism and Politics

00:16:20 The Inspiration behind Whitney's Book

00:23:12 Extreme Invasive Surveillance and Blackmail Methods

00:33:37 Deep Politics and JFK’s Blackmail Attempts

00:38:47 Central Banking Systems and Their Role in Deep Politics

00:44:11 Take Control of Your Healthcare with CrowdHealth

00:45:13 A Bitcoin Wallet with Privacy Built-In: Wasabi Wallet

00:45:48 A Chance To Win Discounted Tickets to The Bitcoin 2023 Conference and 10M SATS

00:46:45 Replenish Your Body's Electrolytes with LMNT

00:47:36 Hold Bitcoin in the Most Secure Custody Model with Casa

00:48:24 Guarantee Your Online Privacy with NordVPN

00:49:12 Sustainable Debt Slavery

00:56:13 Concentrating The Wealth Under The Guise of Sustainable Development

01:03:47 The Blue Economy Surveillance Programs

01:08:41 Predictive AI Policing Surveillance

01:14:09 Mission Creep Around AI

01:15:34 Counterforces Against the Erosion of Sovereignty

01:20:50 What Motivates Whitney

01:24:04 Colonization of Our Minds and Slavery to Convenience

01:30:28 Where to Find Whitney’s Work

01:34:18 "What is Money?" Outro


Breedlove Twitter: https://twitter.com/Breedlove22

WiM? Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatisMoneyShow

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/breedlove22/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breedlove_22/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breedlove22

All My Current Work: https://vida.page/breedlove22

