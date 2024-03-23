Create New Account
How did they get our body on the cloud?
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU


wban | omnet++ projects

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884


https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health


https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1


electromagnetic warfare

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052


https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/


https://www.ieee802.org/15/


https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2


https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/21/12/4079


https://www.cdc.gov/globalhealth/healthprotection/idsr/index.html


https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full


https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire


https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference


https://biosignals.scitevents.org/?y=2023


https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877


https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z


magnetic human body communication


