Bill O’Reilly: White House LIES are creating a ‘TURNING POINT’ in America

Glenn Beck
Dec 2, 2022
The biggest story for the week for Bill O’Reilly is Karine Jean-Pierre. Why? Because, thanks to Fox New’s Peter Doocy, the White House Press Secretary recently was caught in even MORE lies — this time about President Biden visiting the border. Americans are becoming numb to the lies our politicians continue to spew. O’Reilly predicts — because of the sheer dishonesty — America is now facing a ‘turning point.'
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YqcBQEhhDI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.