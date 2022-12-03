Bill O’Reilly: White House LIES are creating a ‘TURNING POINT’ in America

Glenn Beck





Dec 2, 2022





The biggest story for the week for Bill O’Reilly is Karine Jean-Pierre. Why? Because, thanks to Fox New’s Peter Doocy, the White House Press Secretary recently was caught in even MORE lies — this time about President Biden visiting the border. Americans are becoming numb to the lies our politicians continue to spew. O’Reilly predicts — because of the sheer dishonesty — America is now facing a ‘turning point.'





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YqcBQEhhDI



