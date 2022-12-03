Create New Account
Bill O’Reilly: White House LIES are creating a ‘TURNING POINT’ in America
216 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Dec 2, 2022


The biggest story for the week for Bill O’Reilly is Karine Jean-Pierre. Why? Because, thanks to Fox New’s Peter Doocy, the White House Press Secretary recently was caught in even MORE lies — this time about President Biden visiting the border. Americans are becoming numb to the lies our politicians continue to spew. O’Reilly predicts — because of the sheer dishonesty — America is now facing a ‘turning point.'


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YqcBQEhhDI


white housecurrent eventspoliticsliesamericapress secretaryglenn beckpeter doocyturning pointdishonestykarine jean-pierrebill oreilley

