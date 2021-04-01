Vax DEATHS Skyrocket! - Countries RECALL Vaccine As Vaccine Passports Are Unrolled!

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The issue doesn't only surround blood clots and brain bleeds. If that's not bad enough, the recurring immunity issues, the risk of cancer, dementia, sterilization among countless other health concerns will echo for the decades to come.
In this video, we break down the mounting death toll, the continued push for mandatory vaccine passports and the insanity of the authoritarian sympathizers, like Asha Rangappa.
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/zS6EKIe3gG6Y/
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