VICTORY IS AT HAND | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Hank Kunneman Lord Of Hosts Church March 26, 2023

10:00-13:56

16:11-17:04

17:30-20:36

22:04-22:29

https://youtu.be/QErVFiE_eYY









Julie Green received March 14, 2023 and Delivered March 27, 2023 More Bombshell Reports Are Coming Out that Can’t be Denied

2:22-7:18

https://rumble.com/v2eqb8y-more-bombshell-reports-are-coming-that-cant-be-denied.html









Julie Green received March 17, 2023 delivered March 29, 2023 It’s Time For Justice in the Land of My Eagle.

2:30-9:06

https://rumble.com/v2ev4wq-its-time-for-justice-in-the-land-of-my-eagle.html









Robin D Bullock Church International March 26, 2023

18:45-21:56

57:50-1:01:55

1:05:50-1:06:28

1:06:40-1:08:15

1:18:14-1:21:03

https://www.youtube.com/live/CZF74ehQrBw?feature=share

















Acts 16:25-34









Decree and Declare

Psalm 23

Psalm 91









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 0dffe0dbc726be70



