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Memorial Day 2021: The American Color Revolution
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201 views • May 30, 2021
The Deep State's color revolution ousted Trump, but couldn't we do the same thing to Biden?
Recorded May 30, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded May 30, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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