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CROCHET BERET HAT DIY / GORRO BOINA A CROCHE
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1 view • March 23, 2022
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Written pattern available here: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2018/08/crochet-beret-hat.html
Patron Escrito disponible aqui: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2018/08/gorro-boina-croche.html
Facebook:
https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/naturyuofficial/?hl=es
Abbreviations used in this video
Ch: chain
Dc: Double crochet
Dc tog: double crochet together
Hdc: half double crochet
Sc: simple crochet
Sl st: slip stitch
Written pattern
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/09/crochet-beret-hat-diy.html
Abreviaciones usadas en este video
Pa: punto alto
Mpa: medio punto alto
Ps: punto simple
Pto desl: punto deslizado
Ver patron escrito
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/09/gorro-boina-croche.html
I Don't See the Branches, I See the Leaves by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/dtv/
Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
Written pattern available here: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2018/08/crochet-beret-hat.html
Patron Escrito disponible aqui: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2018/08/gorro-boina-croche.html
Facebook:
https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/naturyuofficial/?hl=es
Abbreviations used in this video
Ch: chain
Dc: Double crochet
Dc tog: double crochet together
Hdc: half double crochet
Sc: simple crochet
Sl st: slip stitch
Written pattern
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/09/crochet-beret-hat-diy.html
Abreviaciones usadas en este video
Pa: punto alto
Mpa: medio punto alto
Ps: punto simple
Pto desl: punto deslizado
Ver patron escrito
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/09/gorro-boina-croche.html
I Don't See the Branches, I See the Leaves by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/dtv/
Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/
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