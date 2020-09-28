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CJTV Media Is Centrist Cringe #Portland #ProudBoys
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48 views • September 28, 2020
CJTV Media is centrist cringe at this #Portland #ProudBoys #Antifa state of emergency thing. Proud Boys and other Trump supporters were peaceful, as anqueefers camped out nearby waiting to mess with them. This lead singer of Limp Bizkit or 311 doesn't seem to know which side is which.
Clipped from this stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDF0UpIXzZk
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#Portland #ProudBoys #CJTV
Clipped from this stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDF0UpIXzZk
Donate on Streamlabs: https://www.streamlabs.com/DuerstStreams
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
#Portland #ProudBoys #CJTV
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