‘POSEIDON’: RUSSIA’S NEW WEAPON IS DESIGNED TO UNLEASH RADIOACTIVE TSUNAMIS

Before the advent of Poseidon, the Pacific and Atlantic oceans were a reliable buffer zone for the United States. But now everything has changed; Putin has flipped the game – the waters on both sides of the North American continent are turning into a source of danger.The West Coast, where the Juan de Fuca lithospheric plate dives under the continent of North America, becomes especially vulnerable. Up to 30% of the US economy and almost the entire IT industry are concentrated in this region. Poseidon is capable of depriving the United States of economic and political power and throwing the country back decades in economic development with just one strike. Source: AMG-News.com. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Something is alive in the vaccine!, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, vaccine exempted groups, zombie mice, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:Never before seen: Blood Doctor reveals HORRIFIC FINDINGS after examining vials - HEADS UP!