If Xi expresses his support to Russia and keeps pushing digital RMB during his visit in Kazakhstan, all currencies will flee Communist China in panic
9/13/2022 Miles Guo: If Xi expresses his support to Russia and keeps pushing digital RMB during his visit in Kazakhstan, or if big political changes happen after Xi goes back to China, all currencies will flee Communist China in panic, and everybody will rush to buy HCNs
