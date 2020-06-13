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Кризис даёт надежду (13.06.20)
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17 views • March 27, 2022
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Что происходит в Антраците? Имеет ли путинский режим к назначению глав ДНР и ЛНР? Как называют военных Донбасса, которые отвечают на огонь украинских карателей? В каком момент ВСУ может ударить Донецку и Луганску? За что поднялись люди в 2014 на Донбассе?
Что происходит в Антраците? Имеет ли путинский режим к назначению глав ДНР и ЛНР? Как называют военных Донбасса, которые отвечают на огонь украинских карателей? В каком момент ВСУ может ударить Донецку и Луганску? За что поднялись люди в 2014 на Донбассе?
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