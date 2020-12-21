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Double Jeopardy Parking Ticket in LA Story - Fun Fun Fun
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42 views • December 21, 2020
Los Angeles has the most efficient parking enforcement a.k.a. revenue generating machine in the nation. The only government agency which is incredibly efficient, so much so that sometimes they want to charge you double for the same offense despite laws against double jeopardy.
Here is my brief story of such an event, where they intended to charge me double for a street cleaning ticket, causing me to spend hours and hours dealing with it in an effort to prevent myself from being robbed, one of the contributing factors to me eventually leaving Los Angeles and California.
#parkingticket #parkingenforcement #doubleJeopardy
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Here is my brief story of such an event, where they intended to charge me double for a street cleaning ticket, causing me to spend hours and hours dealing with it in an effort to prevent myself from being robbed, one of the contributing factors to me eventually leaving Los Angeles and California.
#parkingticket #parkingenforcement #doubleJeopardy
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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