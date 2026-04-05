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:::::The 5G ‘Internet of Bodies’ network has been set up. Activated charcoal is a venom absorber, which the spike protein is. This medicine was used for babies in the past. Make sure you consume it after a meal and drink water. You can make activated charcoal yourself using coconut shells and activate it naturally with lemon juice. This may help get rid of that irritating spike protein cough and provide other benefits.