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Observe how they deceitfully feed us nanotech with evil purposes
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
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236 views • 4 days ago

:::::The 5G ‘Internet of Bodies’ network has been set up. Activated charcoal is a venom absorber, which the spike protein is. This medicine was used for babies in the past. Make sure you consume it after a meal and drink water. You can make activated charcoal yourself using coconut shells and activate it naturally with lemon juice. This may help get rid of that irritating spike protein cough and provide other benefits.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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