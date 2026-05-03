When Will God Regather Israel?

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In 70 AD, the LORD scattered the Jewish people throughout the nations. They are to remain in Exile as punishment for their sins. Only when the Messiah returns will Israel be gathered from all Nations according to the Abrahamic Covenant. Today, they are in rebellion, trying to force the Covenant through worldly means. It will not work. Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem.