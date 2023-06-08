Create New Account
The Lyon's Den, Ep 01 - Grading Crime in Dane County
Dane Undivided
Published Thursday |

One thing that most Dane County residents can agree on is that crime is quickly rising in our extended community. The problem isn't just in Madison anymore. In this introductory episode of the Lyon's Den, the Lyon explores some recent stories from local news outlets, shares the troubling CrimeGrade.org gives Dane County, and poses some important questions about your safety and the protection of your rights in the Greater Madison area.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Man Arrested 3 Time in One Week in March

https://madison.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-arrested-for-3rd-time-in-a-week-after-woman-finds-him-in-her-downtown/article_7a760fc5-6d38-5a76-87ff-3c746e7afeef.html

Middleton Dealership Employee Dies in Shooting over Vehicle Sale

https://www.nbc15.com/2023/03/21/middleton-dealership-employee-dies-shooting-over-vehicle-sale/

Shots Fired Outside East Side Bowling Alley

https://www.nbc15.com/2023/03/21/gunfire-reported-outside-madison-bowling-alley/

Individual Arrested for String Wire Across Madison Bike Path

https://www.channel3000.com/news/police-arrest-man-accused-of-stringing-wires-across-madison-bike-path/article_fd6e9d12-d326-11ed-a29d-df7dd56db5f1.html

Woman Sexually Assaulted on Oregon Rotary Bike Trail

https://www.nbc15.com/2023/04/05/250k-cash-bond-set-suspect-dane-co-bike-path-sexual-assault/

Middleton Police Seeking Man Who Exposed Himself to Woman in Laundromat

https://www.channel3000.com/news/middleton-police-trying-to-identify-man-who-reportedly-exposed-himself-at-laundromat/article_7bf920c8-d57d-11ed-865f-cf93e8754089.html

Officers Injured in Arresting Predator Who Sexually Assaulted Woman and Attacked Two Men

https://www.nbc15.com/2023/04/11/2-madison-officers-hurt-sexual-assault-arrest/

Dane County's Crime Grade:

https://crimegrade.org/safest-places-in-dane-county-wi/

Bumper music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/cruen/raw-power License code: 6P5BQFK1JTVLTBYW



lyons denlyon in dane countydane county crimecrime grade

