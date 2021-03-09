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Defend the Republic NOW!
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1913 views • March 09, 2021
Defend the Republic NOW! Never before in American History does Self Defense among women need to be maximized today! Get EMERGENCY training NOW!!! BLM and Antifa trained in advanced terrorism in Somalia! SOmalia trading guns in packing plants as you read this! Plain clothes ChiCom troops flooding over the border! Dangerous convicts released from prison! Foreign police from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia! Iranian sleepers! Communist-complicit Democrat sheriffs! SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
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