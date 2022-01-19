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The Ruskies may have detonated a nuke on Tonga. Let's get Traitor Millie and Fat Ass Austin - Darth Vader - on this right away. And call Greta Thumberg - She can ask Al Gore what to do.
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100 views • January 19, 2022
I would say the odds are that this was a nuke. So the Question is was it the Cabal or the Russians or the US ? You can not trust any of them. So what happens now ? Maybe we can get John Kerry to fly over in one of his many private jets, spewing cancel causing chemicals on the way out of his ill maintained jet engines, to make an assessment. We always look forward to his expertise. Maybe even ask the Sniffer and the Ho to see what they think. The thumbnail pic shows the nice horse and cow that live next to our Nature Lodge.
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