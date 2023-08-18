Derrick Evans Calls For Red States To Protect Trump: Deep State SABOTAGES Trump’s Campaign

Stew Peters Show





August 17, 2023





The Deep State wants Trump to spend his 2024 campaign from behind bars or in a courtroom.

Former State Rep. and current candidate for Congress in West Virginia, Derrick Evans is here to talk about what Red States can do to protect Donald Trump from the Deep State.

Recently, Derrick Evans called on the state of West Virginia to provide President Trump with sanctuary from the out of control Department of Justice.

This is something Red States across the country should do as well.

They should ignore the federal government’s attempts to jail or remove Trump from the ballot and instead offer him protection from his communist coup plotters.

Red States should also refuse to cooperate with the federal government in any way until they stop this injustice against Trump and the American people.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38l6pi-august-17-2023.html