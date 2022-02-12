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Happening Now with Pastor Jack Hibbs and Amir Tsarfati (February 2022)
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42 views • February 12, 2022
Pastor Jack Hibbs and Amir Tsarfati will discuss God’s Word in light of current events. Be sure to come with questions concerning prophecy as we will have a time of Q&A.
#JackHibbs #AmirTsarfati #HappeningNow #BeholdIsrael
RELATED LINKS:
https://jackhibbs.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/RealLifeJackHibbs/videos
https://beholdisrael.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/beholdisrael/videos
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/iof1Y2X_FfU
#JackHibbs #AmirTsarfati #HappeningNow #BeholdIsrael
RELATED LINKS:
https://jackhibbs.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/RealLifeJackHibbs/videos
https://beholdisrael.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/beholdisrael/videos
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/iof1Y2X_FfU
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