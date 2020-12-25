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THE PLOT TO TAKE AMERICA CAPTIVE (w/Eye Opener, Man in America)
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289 views • December 25, 2020
THE PLOT TO TAKE AMERICA CAPTIVE (w/Eye Opener, Man in America)
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNqkB9BhN0cVXlanwIsNL8w
QUOTE ,, We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. E. M. Forster
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNqkB9BhN0cVXlanwIsNL8w
QUOTE ,, We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. E. M. Forster
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