Highlight Reel: Pandemic Of Lies from Del Bigtree of the Highwire

PANDEMIC OF LIES

WHO: "We have developed a world that is dependent on vaccinations, we don't have a choice"...



I'm a news junkie and my job affords me the time to read and watch a lot of news articles and videos. I post only what I find of interest. I try to connect the dots when I can.

Pandemic Of Lies from Del Bigtree of The Highwire is without question the best analysis I have seen examining the events surrounding covid-19 and the vaxx. It shed's light on the capture of the medical agencies by Big Pharma, the lies told to you by your government and legacy media and critically, the failures that forced them to push the vaxx over widely tested, efficacious and inexpensive therapeutics. It also puts a spotlight on how the US government through its agencies, consciously murdered its citizens.

I've put together this highlight reel of the full Pandemic Of Lies episode of The Highwire and present it here. The full episode is long, at one hour and 42 minutes so it's not for the feint hearted. I struggled to keep the highlight reel as short as possible but the best I could do is a little under 28 minutes in length and that leaves out a lot of important stuff. Here's a challenge, if the first few minutes don't capture your attention, can it. I'm hoping it does.

FULL EPISODE: Pandemic Of Lies

Watch on Rumble 🔗📺 https://rumble.com/v2yi04g-episode-327-pandemic-of-lies.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow