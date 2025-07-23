Will Obama Be Arrested?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Treason: Obama Orchestrated Russia Collusion Lie
Watch the accompanying interview with George Papadopoulos.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (22 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lHjk1u4JwJ0
https://rumble.com/v6wjedw-breaking-trump-declares-war-on-obama-treason-as-a-deep-state-ringleader-in-.html