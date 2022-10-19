Quo Vadis





Oct 15, 2022 In this video we share Padre Pio and His Fear of God's Mercy.





"I believe we have all heard a lot about God's mercy.





But what is it really?





Is it just something that allows us to continue living our lives in a state of sin?





So is it true or false charity?





Padre Pio, knowing the answer to this question, always taught people not to abuse the concept of mercy.





It may be that the difference between us ordinary people and mystical souls is that they can see the value of suffering on the cross, but also the resurrection it brings in our lives.





We all carry our cross, but sometimes it's hard to see the good that will come from it.





One mystic said: "I always suffer and I don't want that cross to be taken away from me because suffering with Jesus is dear to me. "





When I look at the cross on Jesus' shoulder, I always feel empowered and joyful. "





Therefore, strength and holy joy are part of the redemptive value in suffering"





For Padre Pio, the cross was a sign of the Lord's favor. In the next event, we will show that.





There are two spiritual children of Padre Pio.





The first was an engineer named Cremonini, and the second was a notary named Kuahi.





Driving in the car, they had a discussion that turned into a heated argument and ended up not speaking to each other for hours.





They were sincere and good friends, but also determined not to give up even a "millimeter" in this quarrel.





Kuahi insisted on the position that when someone receives a cross, they should accept it, ask the Lord for help in carrying the cross, but also thank Him for the cross.





Engineer Cremonini agreed with almost everything, but not with the idea that one should kiss the hand from which suffering comes.





We always associate suffering with something terrible, so we don't accept it easily.





This dispute was brought before Padre Pio.





With a slight smile, Padre Pio turned to the engineer and said: "Let's make a human comparison.





Imagine that you owe me a lot of money and that things are arranged in such a way that you deserve to go to prison because of that debt.





However, for the sake of my benevolence, instead of that punishment, I gave you only two slaps that caused you some humiliation and pain and told you that there is no debt between us anymore, everything is paid.





What would you say to that? "





The engineer, realizing that he is cornered, admits to Padre Pio that, of course, two slaps are much better than going to prison.





Padre Pio adds: "Don't you want to thank God who with that little suffering freed us from the much greater suffering of going to hell for all eternity? "





Then Padre Pio turned and said to everyone present: "I am more afraid of God's mercy than his justice. "





Everyone remained confused and speechless, so Padre Pio added: "By God's justice, through sincere repentance and some patience, I am able to somehow get back to an equal position.





Otherwise, I would have to live 70,000 years just to pay for a tiny fraction of the mercy that God has shown us. "





The narrow path we walk in a way obligates God to really help us, but of course He can decide to bypass that general rule with a spectacular conversion, as in the case of the Apostle Paul.





He was the real enemy of the early church and hated our Lord, but God chose to miraculously convert him.





How great must have been the gratitude that Saint Paul felt when he became aware of what had been done for him.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppxZ8tGu2rA



