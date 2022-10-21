Quo Vadis





Oct 20, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for October 19, 2022.





My dear children, today I ask you to speak, especially to young people, about hell.





They do not admit the pains of hell, they talk about it among themselves and laugh at those who inform them about this eternity full of pain only.





Dear children, help me to make these children of mine understand that the eternal pains are true, as are the eternal joys for which, my children obedient to the word of God, will enjoy forever the love of their Creator.





I am sad, I suffer a lot for these children of mine, therefore I ask you not to leave me alone in these last times.





Pray and make people pray above all for priests, who take this difficult task to heart, it is above all up to them to bring to my Son all the young people far from the church and therefore to God.





The times are coming to an end for you, your world will come to an end to give way to the spiritual part of the earth.





My children, I know that I can count on you who follow my teachings, always be consistent with your ways of acting and awakening consciences that are far from God.





Holy Mass is always in the first place in your life since, Jesus , will act through you.





I love you my beloved children, I am always close to you and I pray Jesus to grant you all of his love for him.





I give you my great love.





Your real Mom.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV09iCeEyA8