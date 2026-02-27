BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In 2012, a US Army Corporal supported Ron Paul for President to end the forever wars - flashback CNN cuts feed when he says Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 1 day ago

In 2012, a US Army Corporal supported Ron Paul for President to end the forever wars.

“Stop picking wars with other countries…. Someone like Iran…. Israel is more than capable…” and CNN cut the live feed…

Adding from: Gallup World Affairs Survey

For the first time in decades, Americans are no longer clearly siding with Israel.

41% now say they sympathize more with the Palestinians, compared to 36% with Israel — effectively erasing what was once a consistent double-digit lead for Israel. Just a year ago, Israel held a 46% to 33% advantage.

From 2001 to 2018, Israel enjoyed an average 43-point sympathy gap. That dominance began to erode in 2019, well before the October 7 attack and the Gaza war. 

The long-term shift in U.S. public opinion has now ended Israel’s automatic edge in American sympathies.

Adding:  The UK has evacuated its embassy staff from Iran.

Public bomb shelters have opened in major Israeli cities

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces &#8220;major combat operations&#8221; against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Trump announces “major combat operations” against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Laura Harris
Four dead after gunfire exchange between Cuban troops and individuals aboard U.S.-registered speedboat

Four dead after gunfire exchange between Cuban troops and individuals aboard U.S.-registered speedboat

Laura Harris
&#8220;We&#8217;ll soon learn if aliens are real&#8221;: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

“We’ll soon learn if aliens are real”: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

Kevin Hughes
A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Trump’s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Sterling Ashworth
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy