In 2012, a US Army Corporal supported Ron Paul for President to end the forever wars - flashback CNN cuts feed when he says Israel

In 2012, a US Army Corporal supported Ron Paul for President to end the forever wars.

“Stop picking wars with other countries…. Someone like Iran…. Israel is more than capable…” and CNN cut the live feed…

Adding from: Gallup World Affairs Survey

For the first time in decades, Americans are no longer clearly siding with Israel.

41% now say they sympathize more with the Palestinians, compared to 36% with Israel — effectively erasing what was once a consistent double-digit lead for Israel. Just a year ago, Israel held a 46% to 33% advantage.

From 2001 to 2018, Israel enjoyed an average 43-point sympathy gap. That dominance began to erode in 2019, well before the October 7 attack and the Gaza war.

The long-term shift in U.S. public opinion has now ended Israel’s automatic edge in American sympathies.

Adding: The UK has evacuated its embassy staff from Iran.

Public bomb shelters have opened in major Israeli cities