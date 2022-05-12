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InfoWars - Alex Jones Officially Reviews Dinesh D'Souza's 2000 Mules - 5-11-2022
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170 views • May 12, 2022
True The Vote wanted to avoid having people question their methods, so they went with AT LEAST 10 OR MORE DROP BOX's and 5 or more "stash house" visits in the same time period. When they loosened their criteria parameters to at LEAST 5 DROP BOX's instead of 10, they got over 54,000 mules. Imagine if they loosened their criteria to at least 3 unique Drop Box's and 1 stash house visit in a specified time period... This is not Rocket Science and the study was done in only 5 cities, in 5 states... and came up with enough fake ballot shenanigans to flip the election... imagine how many mules their REALLY WERE Country wide. Trump Won! BIG! ~JT
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