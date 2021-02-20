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First it Was Parler and Now Gab Goes Dark and Removes It's Twitter Page
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390 views • February 20, 2021
I was popping on to my Gab page tonight to post a video and saw that it was down. After further review it looks like we lost another form of 'uncensored' communication. They removed their Twitter account and flew the coup. The CEO was on @WarRoomPandemic today and never mentioned a thing about 'going dark'. Hopefully they will be back because it was a nice, clean platform.
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Flote.app
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