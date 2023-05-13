Create New Account
Devin Nunes honors Gen Michael Flynn | Re-Awaken America Tour
Re-Awaken America Tour: Devin Nunes honors @GenFlynn live on stage:


“He single-handedly turned that (Iraq) war around. He’s a top intelligence man in our generation…


Remember what they did to this man. He might not have been standing up here tonight if they would have got away with it.” 🇺🇸



https://twitter.com/i/status/1657190658170396677

devin nunesgeneral flynnreawaken america tour

