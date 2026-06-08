AJN Live - Sunday Night Live - Sunday Night Live - Alex Jones Surprise Shawn Johnson Podcast - Iran War, UK Islamic Takeover, Aliens & Cyber - 6-07-2026

This was an explosive don’t miss 3 hours. We cover 6 HUGE topics.

-The Pentagon listing Israel as the number one national security threat to the U.S on the heels of section 224 in the 2027 NDAA handing control of the military to Netanyahu

-Major updates on the assassination of Charlie Kirk

-Alex Jones gives his take on Erika Kirks, erratic behavior and why the Internet has turned against her

-The tyrannical UK governments 1984 level clamp down on the population and it’s sick partnership with Islamic invaders

-A deep dive into the nightmare cultures being forcefully imported into the West... And much more!