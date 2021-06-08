NOW IT'S OUR TURN AND THE GLOVES ARE OFF...

BOOM! Gen. Mike Flynn Drops Powerful Video – Trump Warns “Dishonest and Corrupt” Evildoers What’s Coming, “It’s Our Turn, And the Gloves Are Off”By Jim Hoft Published June 7, 2021 at 6:35 pmPresident Trump: As everybody knows, my family, your great country and your president have gone through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people. They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing have very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong. But they put themselves far ahead of our great country. Weeks ago and again yesterday courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right. I don’t like people who use their faith for justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor, do I like people who say, “I pray for you,” when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt. We can’t let that go on.The video then ends with three screens including these two:Now it’s our turn.Gloves are off.NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING! NOTHING!3606Nov 19, 2019 6:48:09 PM ESTQ !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: 000000 No. 7358029There is no STEP FIVE.-END-1y, 6m, 2w, 4d, 18h, 11m ago8kun qresearch