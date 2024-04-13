God will not make America great again (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 11, 2024.





In Bible prophecy, a beast represents a kingdom or a country according to Daniel 7;23. In speaking of the United States, Revelation 13:11 says, And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon. A lamb represents Christian attributes. For instance, Jesus Christ or Yeshua is the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world as per the words of John the Baptist in John 1:29.





According to Revelation 13:11, the United States started off as a lamb with Christian attributes but now, in these end times, the United States speaks as a dragon. What does a dragon represent in Bible prophecy? According to Revelation 12:9, we read, And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.





In Jeremiah 18:7-10, God says: At what instant I shall speak concerning a nation, and concerning a kingdom, to pluck up, and to pull down, and to destroy it; If that nation, against whom I have pronounced, turn from their evil, I will repent of the evil that I thought to do unto them. And at what instant I shall speak concerning a nation, and concerning a kingdom, to build and to plant it; If it do evil in my sight, that it obey not my voice, then I will repent of the good, wherewith I said I would benefit them.





As individuals and as a nation, if we do evil in God’s sight, if we sin against Him, if we obey NOT His voice, then God will turn away from the good that He wants to benefit you with. However, if you do good by loving God and your fellow man, God will bless you.





As God says in Deuteronomy 30:19, I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.





Prepare yourselves to do good, to have faith in Christ and keeping His holy law of love in preparation for your admission to Christ’s eternal kingdom, the kingdom of God.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]