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Quartet (Preview) - What if you could live twice as long?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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10 views • May 10, 2022
Science gives many reasons to believe that the lifespan of humans could be rapidly increased to 150 years or more in the near future. What would be the implications – in the middle of all of the other change that is converging on this period – of the reality that one could/may live twice as long?

Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET. This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.

We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list.

Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Keywords
agriculturelife extensionlife spanpenny kellykingsley dennislight bodieswildcardsbig surprisesfood degenerationregeneration of spiritjohn l petersen
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