© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. John Coleman- The Committee of 300 (1994) Full
Follow
0
Share
Report
174 views • March 25, 2021
Dr. John Coleman, being a historian in intelligence community, researched in full scope the sinister forces behind the New world order movement. This video lecture represents a culmination of his findings about secret societies which form this global movement and how it came into existence.
More Info:
http://Coleman300.com ~Free PDF Book & Sources: http://goo.gl/2q6dz & http://goo.gl/L3wSL
John Coleman (born 1935) is an author and analyst of world affairs. He has written several books and numerous papers analyzing the power structure of the world. He argues that a relatively small group of people - whom he calls 'The Committee of 300' - constitute a ruling elite who are pursuing a goal of one-world government.
Coleman's books have been influential among more well known conspiracy authors such as David Icke and Jim Marrs who quote him in their own works. Coleman researched the fact that the Muslim Brotherhood is a secret Masonic order created, with support from T. E. Lawrence, Bertrand Russell and St John Philby, to "keep the Middle East backward so its natural resource, oil, could continue to be looted." Coleman has also criticized the Club of Rome, the Giorgio Cini Foundation, Global 2000, the Interreligious Peace Colloquium, the Tavistock Institute, and other organizations.
Coleman has published 22 books and hundreds of white paper reports—and currently publishes the "Weekly Intelligence Report," which can be purchased at http://coleman300.com
The book titles include: "The Rothschild Dynasty" a book documenting the extensive and secretive influence of the Rothschild extended-family of banksters.
~"The Tavistock Institute Of Human Relations: Shaping the Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, Political and Economic Decline of the United States of America"
~"Conspirators Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300
~"One World Order: Socialist Dictatorship" (formerly titled "Socialism: The Road To Slavery")
~"Diplomacy by Deception: An Account of the Treasonous Conduct by the Governments of Britain and the United States"
~"Beyond The Conspiracy: Unmasking The Invisible World Government, The Committee Of 300"
~"What You Should Know About The United States Constitution And The Bill Of Rights"
~"Gun Control" " Apocalypse Waiting too Happen" "Drug War Against America" "PEARL HARBOR" "The Federal Reserve" "The Club of Rome" "The Vanishing Middle Class" "Abortion: Genocide in America" "The Rothschild Dynasty" "We fight for Oil" "National Suicide: The Immigration Reform Act"
More Info:
http://Coleman300.com ~Free PDF Book & Sources: http://goo.gl/2q6dz & http://goo.gl/L3wSL
John Coleman (born 1935) is an author and analyst of world affairs. He has written several books and numerous papers analyzing the power structure of the world. He argues that a relatively small group of people - whom he calls 'The Committee of 300' - constitute a ruling elite who are pursuing a goal of one-world government.
Coleman's books have been influential among more well known conspiracy authors such as David Icke and Jim Marrs who quote him in their own works. Coleman researched the fact that the Muslim Brotherhood is a secret Masonic order created, with support from T. E. Lawrence, Bertrand Russell and St John Philby, to "keep the Middle East backward so its natural resource, oil, could continue to be looted." Coleman has also criticized the Club of Rome, the Giorgio Cini Foundation, Global 2000, the Interreligious Peace Colloquium, the Tavistock Institute, and other organizations.
Coleman has published 22 books and hundreds of white paper reports—and currently publishes the "Weekly Intelligence Report," which can be purchased at http://coleman300.com
The book titles include: "The Rothschild Dynasty" a book documenting the extensive and secretive influence of the Rothschild extended-family of banksters.
~"The Tavistock Institute Of Human Relations: Shaping the Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, Political and Economic Decline of the United States of America"
~"Conspirators Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300
~"One World Order: Socialist Dictatorship" (formerly titled "Socialism: The Road To Slavery")
~"Diplomacy by Deception: An Account of the Treasonous Conduct by the Governments of Britain and the United States"
~"Beyond The Conspiracy: Unmasking The Invisible World Government, The Committee Of 300"
~"What You Should Know About The United States Constitution And The Bill Of Rights"
~"Gun Control" " Apocalypse Waiting too Happen" "Drug War Against America" "PEARL HARBOR" "The Federal Reserve" "The Club of Rome" "The Vanishing Middle Class" "Abortion: Genocide in America" "The Rothschild Dynasty" "We fight for Oil" "National Suicide: The Immigration Reform Act"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.