BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REPORT 275 | INGER & TEA HARTELIUS WITH DR. YOUNG REVEAL PH MIRACLE LIFESTYLE HEALING CANCER & COVID
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
61 views • January 25, 2022
Ramola D Reports




Extraordinary and riveting account of healing from terminal lung cancer and recovering from COVID symptoms on the pH Miracle Lifestyle healing program of alkaline diet, exercise, and healing foods from Dr. Robert Young, who describes the healing power of the right foods and actions to maintain the right pH balance in the interstitial fluids of the body, and encourages all to learn more about how disease is not transmitted by germs—as Virology would have it—but cultured in acidic environments, and how switching our diets and lifestyles from acidic to alkaline can transform our lives.

LINKS FOR MORE:
Inger's story at Dr. Young's website:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/surviving-cancer
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-prevention-cure-for-cancer

Inger's website:

PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG ON HIS DIET AND LIFESTYLE PARADIGM & on TOXINS FOUND IN THE COVID VACCINES:

Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/

Newsbreak 135--BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/

Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/

Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble

MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD

FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D

CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Keywords
cancernutritionhealingbiologydr robert youngvirologycovidramola d reportsph balanceinger harteliusinterstitial fluidstea harteliusph miracle lifestyle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

Cassie B.
Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Coco Somers
Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Morgan S. Verity
The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

Ava Grace
Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy