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Converging disasters - 22 days from now - recommended shopping trip
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271 views • October 12, 2020
My Advent Calendar says 22 days remain until the USofA Election. It should be a really big show with ANTIFA, BLM, NFAC, Democrat Party and others promising to bring violence to every city, town and locality in this country.
But there are MANY MORE FACTORS converging around that time. I itemize, explain and suggest a course of action each of us should follow in the next three weeks.
But there are MANY MORE FACTORS converging around that time. I itemize, explain and suggest a course of action each of us should follow in the next three weeks.
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