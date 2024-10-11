



⚠️How to read and understand FEMA structure markings⚠️

In this video, I quickly explain how FEMA, or any agency using the Incident command system, marks buildings/structures in the event of a house to house search in an evacuation or disaster situation.

Please learn how to recognize these marks for your own preparedness in an emergency. Learning how to recognize and utilize FEMA shorthand can be helpful and extremely useful.

I do not endorse FEMA or any federal agency. This video/lesson is purely for educational purposes.





https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4IAfmj8Y4OY