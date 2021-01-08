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Is this the biggest scam in history?
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6456 views • January 08, 2021
No Censorship TV bringing you a research on the claims that we might be witnessing the largest fraud in history.
Links to all the sources mentioned in the video:
CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/types.html
Coronavirus 229E:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_coronavirus_229E
Coronavirus NL63: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_coronavirus_NL63#Symptoms
Coronavirus OC43:
https://www.news-medical.net/health/What-is-OC43.aspx#:~:text=More%20specifically%2C%20this%20outbreak%20found,%2C%20diarrhea%2C%20and%20abdominal%20pain.
Coronavirus HKU1:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_coronavirus_HKU1
Coronavirus MERS-CoV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Middle_East_respiratory_syndrome
Coronavirus SARS-CoV:
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/s
Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Article in The Peoples Voice:
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Voices.php/2020/12/20/sars-cov-2-has-not
Christine Massey's site:
https://northerntruthseeker.blogspot.com/2020/12/freedom-of-information-reveals-public.html
PCR test not meant for detecting viruses:
https://delgadoprotocol.com/the-covid-19-test-wasnt-meant-for-detecting-viruses/
The Freedom Articles:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/insider-exposes-covid-19-coronavirus-scam/
Links to all the sources mentioned in the video:
CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/types.html
Coronavirus 229E:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_coronavirus_229E
Coronavirus NL63: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_coronavirus_NL63#Symptoms
Coronavirus OC43:
https://www.news-medical.net/health/What-is-OC43.aspx#:~:text=More%20specifically%2C%20this%20outbreak%20found,%2C%20diarrhea%2C%20and%20abdominal%20pain.
Coronavirus HKU1:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_coronavirus_HKU1
Coronavirus MERS-CoV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Middle_East_respiratory_syndrome
Coronavirus SARS-CoV:
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/s
Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Article in The Peoples Voice:
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Voices.php/2020/12/20/sars-cov-2-has-not
Christine Massey's site:
https://northerntruthseeker.blogspot.com/2020/12/freedom-of-information-reveals-public.html
PCR test not meant for detecting viruses:
https://delgadoprotocol.com/the-covid-19-test-wasnt-meant-for-detecting-viruses/
The Freedom Articles:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/insider-exposes-covid-19-coronavirus-scam/
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