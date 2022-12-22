Jingle Bell Brews #5 Abita Christmas Ale 4.25/5

This is another good brew from Abita, Those Louisiana boys know how to brew a good beer. This one runs 5.8 for the ABV, the IBUs are a deceptive 40 and the Lovibond scale calls her a warm 25.

She's a tasty easy drinker and well worth having a few in the cooler for the holiday gathering.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cup of good cheer with us.

Skal !

E. Pima & Sancho

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr