Jingle Bell Brews #5 Abita Christmas Ale 4.25/5
5 views
Beer and Gear
Published 19 hours ago |

This is another good brew from Abita, Those Louisiana boys know how to brew a good beer. This one runs 5.8 for the ABV, the IBUs are a deceptive 40 and the Lovibond scale calls her a warm 25.

She's a tasty easy drinker and well worth having a few in the cooler for the holiday gathering.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cup of good cheer with us.

Skal !

E. Pima & Sancho

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

