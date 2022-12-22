Jingle Bell Brews #5 Abita Christmas Ale 4.25/5

This is another good brew from Abita, Those Louisiana boys know how to brew a good beer. This one runs 5.8 for the ABV, the IBUs are a deceptive 40 and the Lovibond scale calls her a warm 25.
She's a tasty easy drinker and well worth having a few in the cooler for the holiday gathering.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cup of good cheer with us.
Skal !
E. Pima & Sancho
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
