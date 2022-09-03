Death: They say most people think about it four times a day. It's not a bad thing to contemplate as 10 out of 10 people born on this earth will face it one day. But what does how we perceive death convey about what we believe about life? What about what we believe about God, and what comes next? We'll take a look at these things in this episode and look to the Bible for answers.See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-place-of-death-is-actually-where-all-we-believe-is-most-significant/

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