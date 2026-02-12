Vulnerability of U.S. Naval Forces in the Persian Gulf, an interview with John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One carrier group. Narrow waters. Swarms of drones. The Persian Gulf isn’t 1991 Iraq. A single damaged flight deck sidelines a $13B asset for years. Iran doesn’t need to sink a carrier—just cripple it. Are we gambling billion-dollar hardware in a shallow, high-risk theater?
#USNavy #AircraftCarrier #DroneWarfare #PersianGulf #DefenseStrategy #ModernConflict
