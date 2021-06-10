Cell Phones Stick to Injection Site

More from Jim Stone (June 10, 2021):

"On my mind all night: Mexican television proves the Corona vax is using hidden tech, there's no other way

Cell phones are sticking to the vaccination sites. That's not possible with conventional technical explanations. Take your cell phone and put a magnet up to it. All 3 I tested plus a tablet would not stick to a magnet except for right where the speaker is. Yet random cell phones, in any random orientation are sticking to the vax sites. There is no conventional explanation for how this is happening. If the actual conventional magnetism we are familiar with was that powerful no one would be able to get into a car or open the fridge. Cell phones are relatively heavy and are mostly non-magnetic. WTH is going on here? I tested 3 cell phones and a tablet with powerful neodymium magnets and they did not stick AT ALL.

This needs more testing and examination, however, from how it looks at this point that vax is causing the body to build something that represents a technology we have never been permitted to have access to. There's nothing in conventional tech outside of magnetism that can explain a cell phone sticking, and if cell phones are predominantly non-magnetic, a technology is at play that we were never allowed to have access to.



This is "Philadelphia experiment" level tech, and the vax re-programs your body to build it. There is simply no other way this could be possible:



MEXICAN TV TRIES TO DEBUNK MAGNETIC VAX AND FAILS DURING LIVE BROADCAST

UPDATE: Claudia watched this. She knows what program this is, who the announcers are, said she does not like that program, and said the announcers were very surprised the vaxxed people actually were magnetic.

She said this is obviouslly 100 percent legit.



This won't stay on Youtube for long! They made fun of the claim the vax was magnetic, called people from the crowd who had been vaxxed, the first two had nothing stick and then . . . . TOTAL FAIL. That's the last thing they want going out over a live MSM broadcast.



You can tell the hosts are scared by this and they cut the segment short, less than a minute after it was confirmed true."