Actually, technically AIDS
is the depletion of T cells from degenerate living conditions. These
sprays would more likely cause cancers and clots. The cancers would be
primarily lymph and blood cancers, so similar to AIDS, in that people are
left with dysfunctional immune systems. The polluted blood ends up with deadly clots.
Here we see, from standing in a single
location, with very limited visibility, about 10 sprays in 4 hours.
This is a typical weekday in Montreal. The mayor needed to sit down
when she realized.
