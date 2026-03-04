Joe Oltmann Untamed | John Leake & David Clements | Rules For Thee Not For Me | 03.04.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we’re ripping into the two-tiered justice system that crushes patriots while shielding the powerful. We open with throwback footage that still burns: the Oregon man jailed for collecting rainwater on his own property because “rules for thee, not for me” means the government can dictate every drop while elites live above the law. We tie it straight to the stark contrast in Colorado: Tina Peters still rotting in prison 505+ days for exposing election fraud, while former Democratic Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis, convicted of felony forgery and trying to influence an ethics probe with fake letters, walks free on probation and a slap-on-the-wrist fine. Governor Polis even celebrated her light sentence yet Tina endures solitary, assaults, and medical neglect. This isn’t justice, it’s a deliberate machine that punishes truth-tellers and protects insiders.





We’re also joined by investigative journalist John Leake, author of Entering Hades and co-author of The Courage to Face COVID-19, who brings his razor-sharp lens to the “rules for thee, not for me” playbook. From elite Epstein cover-ups buried under foreign wars to the way power protects itself while ordinary Americans bear the cost, John connects the dots on distraction, corruption, and the slow erosion of accountability. His insights cut deep into how the same networks that shield insiders push division, foreign entanglements, and domestic betrayal, leaving patriots like Tina to pay the price.





We wrap this episode by bringing in David Clements, whose latest work on “The Singularity and the Ancient Reset” ties everything together with chilling precision. David argues we’re not just facing a modern AI takeover, we're reliving ancient cycles where humanity reaches god-like hubris through forbidden knowledge and technology, only to be reset by divine judgment. Tune in for the unfiltered truth, no apologies, and the fire to demand better—because if we don’t fight this now, the republic we love will be gone for good. You won’t walk away the same.





