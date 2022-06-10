URGENT CALL TO ACTION - OPPOSE THE FRAUD!

Special Guest: James Roguski, author, researcher, activist and natural health advocate, discusses the issue of the FDA having scheduled meetings to consider authorizing the use of Pfizer and Moderna injections in children and infants as young as 6 months. THIS MUST BE STOPPED BEFORE MONDAY JUNE 13/22!

Oppose The Fraud: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/oppose-the-fraud?s=w

James' Substack: http://jamesroguski.substack.com/archive

References referred to during interview:

https://www.amazon.ca/How-Prime-Minister-stole-Freedom/dp/B0B2F7Z4CH

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oOk9YIHC8ddb/

LeavetheWHO.com

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